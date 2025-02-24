News Americas, New York, NY, February 24, 2025: Did you know that Latin America and the Caribbean hold 50% of the planet’s biodiversity? This region is also home to the largest reserves of fresh water, strategic minerals, and a cultural heritage unlike any other. Yet, while these natural and economic treasures position the Caribbean and Latin America as global powerhouses for tourism and investment, the region is still working to build a unified global identity that can fully capitalize on its potential.

Barbados PM Mia Mottley, l., recently signed a USD 75 million financing agreement with CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean.

At the International Economic Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean, held in Panama recently, industry leaders explored how to strengthen the region’s presence in global markets. Experts, including Óscar Rueda of CAF Development Bank of the Caribbean and Latin America, Amora Carbajal Schumacher, former Vice-Minister of Tourism of Peru, and Gustavo Santos, UN Tourism Director for the Americas, emphasized that the region must embrace its role as a global leader in sustainability, tourism, and investment -with a strong regional brand to promote this shared identity.

A Unified Identity to Showcase the Caribbean and Latin America

The Regional Brand initiative, which was first introduced in São Paulo and later expanded at Madrid’s International Tourism Fair (Fitur), aims to market Latin America and the Caribbean as a singular, powerful entity in global tourism and investment.

Rather than replacing individual country brands, the Regional Brand is designed to complement and elevate them, ensuring that the Caribbean and Latin America are seen as a collective powerhouse for tourism and trade.

The Caribbean’s Role: Leading in Sustainable and Heritage Tourism

One country embracing this vision is Barbados, which recently signed a USD 75 million financing agreement with CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean. This funding will support projects under the Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny (ROAD) Program, focusing on heritage preservation, tourism expansion, and modern infrastructure development.

Key initiatives under this agreement include:

✅ Support for the ROAD Program

✅ Development of an Amphitheatre at the National Botanical Gardens

✅ Modernization of Barbados’ airport infrastructure

CAF’s Executive President Sergio Díaz-Granados praised Barbados’ leadership in heritage tourism and pledged continued support for projects that build economic resilience and regional integration.

The Caribbean and Latin America: The World’s Sustainability and Tourism Powerhouse

With its extraordinary biodiversity, vast natural resources, and deep cultural heritage, the Caribbean and Latin America are poised to lead the world in sustainable tourism and global investment. The Regional Brand initiative, combined with transformative projects like Barbados’ ROAD Program, is setting the stage for a new era of economic growth, regional cooperation, and global recognition.

As the region works to strengthen its global identity, the Caribbean stands to benefit from greater tourism, foreign investment, and long-term economic sustainability. The world is watching—and it’s time for the Caribbean and Latin America to claim their place on the global stage.