News Americas, New York, NY, February 24, 2025: A state-of-the-art Sandals Beaches Resort is set to transform Barbados’ tourism landscape, bringing an estimated 3,500 new jobs to the island. The massive hotel development in St. Peter – described as the largest private investment in Barbados’ history – is expected to begin construction later this year on the site of the former Heywood’s Hotel Resort and Almond Resort.

Speaking at the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, Adam Stewart, confirmed that 1,700 people will be employed during construction, set to begin later this year, with an additional 1,800 permanent jobs available once the resort is completed.

A Tourism Powerhouse for Barbados

One of two Sandals Resorts currently in Barbados. This one is located in St. Lawrence Gap.

This third Sandals resort in Barbados is expected to drive significant economic activity, creating opportunities in tourism, transportation, entertainment, and food and beverage industries.

The project is anticipated to take approximately two and a half years to complete. Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados currently employ a combined 2,050 staff, and this new resort will further expand employment in the tourism sector.

Replacing an Iconic Resort with a New Vision

The new development will replace the former Almond Beach Village Resort, which closed in 2012, resulting in over 500 job losses due to declining quality, occupancy, and profitability. The revitalization of this location represents a major step forward for Barbados’ tourism industry.

Stewart expressed gratitude to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley for her support in bringing the project to life, emphasizing its long-term benefits for the Barbadian economy and workforce. While no official opening date has been announced, the upcoming groundbreaking marks a new era for luxury family tourism in Barbados. Currently, Sandals Barbados employs 1,450 permanent staff, while Sandals Royal Barbados has about 600 workers.