By Basil Springer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. May 12, 2025: General elections are constitutionally due in several Caribbean countries in 2025. Recent changes in government have already taken place in Anguilla, the Cayman Islands, and Trinidad & Tobago, while Belize, Bermuda, and the Turks and Caicos Islands have seen no shifts in leadership.

Supporters of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, leader of the United National Congress party, wave flags during a rally in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on April 26, 2025. Trinidad and Tobago votes in parliamentary elections Monday that will determine whether Prime Minister Stuart Young stays in power as the twin-island Caribbean nation battles an economic slump and a rise in gang violence. (Photo by Prior Beharry / AFP) (Photo by PRIOR BEHARRY/AFP via Getty Images)

Still to come this year are elections in Curaçao, Jamaica, Guyana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname. In each of these jurisdictions, voters will face a pivotal question: Should they retain the current leadership, or is it time for a change?

Many of these governments have navigated various challenges during their respective tenures. These include the far-reaching effects of COVID-19, increasing gun violence, the scourge of drugs, gambling and the complexities of drug warfare. Natural disasters, climate change and the push for economic diversification compound this list.

I recently discussed the importance of having a parliamentary opposition to keep a democratic government in check. To achieve this objective, I examined the advantages and disadvantages of the two electoral systems: First Past the Post, (FPP) and Proportional Representation.

My cousin, Patrick Cozier, offered insightful commentary on the matter. He observed, “The FPP creates disparity, but a full Proportional Representation system has its challenges. Firstly, who represents the constituencies is an important part of how the system works. Secondly, it allows parties to pad the list of preferred candidates with some who would otherwise be unelectable. Thirdly, it can make for too marginal government.”

He continued, “The Barbados Democratic Labour Party experienced marginal government in 2013, which hamstrung the Prime Minister from changing cabinet or even disciplining any member of parliament because the ire of just one MP could cause the government to fall. My suggestion is to have a hybrid model where two-thirds of the seats are determined by FPP while a third is allocated based on Proportional Representation.”

Richard Young of Trinidad and Tobago, who has worked in the regional financial services sector for over 40 years, brought another governance issue to light. Following the announcement of the new Trinidad and Tobago cabinet, he reminded us of an article he wrote calling for Independent Directors on State Boards.

He opined, “With the customary wave of board resignations following a change in government, a longstanding governance gap is once again exposed. Twenty years ago, I proposed a policy that remains urgent today: appoint at least one-third of state board members as independent directors. This ensures continuity, accountability, and proper oversight during political transitions – especially in critical state enterprises. While political patronage pressures are real, good governance demands a buffer of independence to protect national interests and maintain stability.”

I empathize with Richard’s policy prescription, having served as an independent director in Barbados. During my tenure, I chaired the Barbados Agricultural Marketing Corporation from 1981 to 1984 under Prime Minister Tom Adams. Under Prime Minister Owen Arthur, I led the National Productivity Council from 1996 to 2001 and served as Deputy Chairman of the Barbados National Bank (now Republic Bank) from 1994 to 2003.

Significant progress was made in these organizations because of the balance provided by independent directors with minimal political interference. The Barbados Marketing Corporation had a new lease on life. The Productivity Council, in turn, grew from infancy to maturity. And the Barbados National Bank was retrieved from near insolvency to a thriving entity purchased by the Republic Bank of Trinidad and Tobago in 2003 and remains successful to this day.

﻿We ought to build on these examples of strong parliamentary opposition and independent directorships on state boards. These pillars must remain integral to the system to strengthen corporate governance in the future.

Dr. Basil Springer GCM is a Change-Engine Consultant.