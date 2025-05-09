News Americas, New York, NY, May 9, 2025: As the world welcomes Pope Leo XIV, a groundbreaking revelation has emerged that connects the first U.S.-born pontiff to a lesser-known but profoundly rich heritage — one rooted in the Afro-Caribbean and Creole experience of New Orleans, with potential ties to Haiti.

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV (l), the American Robert Prevost, may have roots to the Caribbean. Photo: Marijan Murat/dpa (Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

According to a report published by The New York Times, the new pope, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, descends from Creole people of color in New Orleans through his maternal grandparents, Joseph Martinez and Louise Baquié. Historical records describe both as Black or mulatto, and census documents list Mr. Martinez’s place of birth as “Hayti” — the historic spelling of Haiti — suggesting that the new pontiff may indeed have Haitian roots.

The revelation was uncovered by New Orleans genealogist Jari C. Honora, whose research traced the pope’s maternal lineage to the city’s historic Seventh Ward — a cultural hub of African, Caribbean, and European ancestry, deeply Catholic and central to Louisiana’s Creole identity.

“This discovery is just an additional reminder of how interwoven we are as Americans,” Honora told The Times, adding that it shines a light on the long, often overlooked history of Black Catholics in the U.S., many of whom were enslaved or descended from free people of color.

While the Vatican’s official announcement focused on Leo XIV’s upbringing in Chicago and his missionary work in Peru, the confirmation of his Creole ancestry — and potentially Haitian lineage — adds a deeply symbolic layer to his papacy, particularly for Black Catholics across the Americas.

Pope Leo XIV’s grandparents married at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in New Orleans before relocating to Chicago. His mother, Mildred Martinez, was born there in 1912. In addition to records linking Joseph Martinez to Haiti, his occupation was listed as a cigar maker — a trade historically associated with Caribbean immigrants.

While the Prevost family reportedly did not identify as Black, and the pope’s brother confirmed they “identified as white,” this discovery highlights the nuanced complexity of racial identity in America — particularly among Creole families, many of whom were able to pass as white in segregated societies.

For descendants of Louisiana Creoles and Caribbean immigrants, the new pope’s lineage is being celebrated as a long-overdue recognition of a rich cultural legacy.

“This is a tremendous moment,” said Lolita Villavasso Cherrie, co-founder of The Creole Genealogical and Historical Association. “It’s not just about race; it’s about acknowledging a layered and beautiful history that has shaped American Catholicism.”

Whether or not Pope Leo XIV ever directly addresses his Creole and Haitian ancestry, his elevation stands as a milestone for the broader Black Catholic diaspora — from Louisiana to Haiti to Latin America — whose faith and contributions have long been woven into the Church’s global fabric.