News Americas, New York, NY, May 9, 2025: Just days after a new government took office in Trinidad and Tobago, the United States has issued an updated travel advisory for the twin-island republic, urging American travelers to “reconsider travel” due to increasing security concerns.

The updated advisory, issued on May 7, 2025, comes as the U.S. State Department warns of serious risks associated with crime, terrorism, and kidnapping across the Caribbean nation. Although the State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago officially ended on April 13, 2025, the advisory highlights the persistence of threats that continue to endanger both locals and visitors.

Violent crime, including murder, robbery, assault, and sexual assault, remains a pressing concern, the State Department said, while adding that kidnappings and gang-related activity, such as narcotics trafficking, are also prevalent, particularly in certain high-risk areas of Port of Spain.

U.S. government employees in Trinidad and Tobago have been barred from visiting neighborhoods such as Laventille, Sea Lots, Beetham, and Cocorite, as well as the southern end of Charlotte Street and other parts of downtown Port of Spain – especially after dark. Beaches and popular scenic spots like Fort George overlook are also off-limits at night due to safety concerns, the US advisory warns.

Adding to the urgency of the advisory is the risk of terrorist activity, the State Department warns that terrorists could strike with little or no warning and may target crowded and high-profile locations, including tourist areas, airports, malls, restaurants, and places of worship.

The advisory encourages American travelers who choose to visit Trinidad and Tobago to take comprehensive precautions, such as avoiding displaying wealth, staying vigilant in public spaces, and enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, (STEP) for real-time alerts from the U.S. Embassy.

As the country adjusts to a new administration, safety remains a top concern for both residents and the international community. Travelers are urged to stay informed through local media and official U.S. government resources before and during their visits.