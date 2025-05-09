By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. May 9, 2025: In a rare moment of judicial clarity and moral courage, a federal judge appointed by none other than Donald J. Trump has delivered a stinging legal and philosophical blow to the former president’s immigration agenda. U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr., sitting in the Southern District of Texas, ruled that the invocation of the Alien Enemies Act, (AEA) to deport Venezuelan migrants was not only misplaced – it is outright unlawful.’

Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr.

Yes, you read that right. A Trump appointee stood up for migrants’ rights, for the rule of law, and for the U.S. Constitution. Let that sink in.

In an age where immigrant scapegoating has become routine political theater, Judge Rodriguez’s ruling is a breath of legal and moral fresh air. His decision not only blocked the administration from using the AEA to detain and remove Venezuelans but also cleared the way for a class action lawsuit on behalf of the migrants wrongfully targeted under this archaic wartime statute. As someone who watches these cases closely, I can tell you: this is no small deal.

So, who exactly is Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr.? And why should we be paying attention to him now? Here are five things to know:

1: A Trump-Appointed Judge Who Thinks for Himself

Nominated by Donald Trump in 2017 and confirmed in 2018 with overwhelming bipartisan support, Rodriguez doesn’t appear to be anyone’s puppet. Despite being appointed by a president known for hardline immigration policies, this judge just delivered one of the most far-reaching legal decisions challenging that very ideology.

2: A Human Rights Warrior in Robes

Before donning the black robe, Rodriguez spent years fighting human trafficking in Latin America. He ran field offices for the International Justice Mission in Bolivia and the Dominican Republic, where his leadership led to the rescue of over 110 child victims and 21 convictions of traffickers. The man knows what real justice looks like.

3: Ivy League Brain, Public Service Soul

Rodriguez is a Yale graduate who earned his law degree with honors from the University of Texas. But it’s his early work that speaks volumes—teaching elementary school in Houston with Teach for America. That tells you his values didn’t start with the bench; they were built from the ground up.

4: A Ruling with National Implications

While this case applies specifically to Venezuelan migrants detained in South Texas, the ruling sets a powerful precedent. Rodriguez made clear that the AEA, a law from 1798 meant to address military enemies during war, does not apply to asylum-seeking migrants fleeing political and economic collapse in Venezuela.

5: Defender of Habeas Corpus and Due Process

In certifying a habeas corpus class action – a rarity in immigration law – Rodriguez reaffirmed one of the core tenets of American democracy: that every person has the right to challenge their detention. This ruling isn’t just a win for Venezuelans; it’s a win for anyone who believes in justice over politics.

Judge Rodriguez’s 36-page decision is a textbook case in judicial integrity. He didn’t just poke holes in a legal theory; he dismantled a dangerous attempt to stretch presidential powers under a pretext of national security. He reminded us all that wartime laws shouldn’t be repurposed to wage war on vulnerable people.

So yes, Judge Rodriguez may have been appointed by Trump – but on this ruling, history will remember him for something else: standing on the side of the Constitution and upholding the dignity of immigrants in the face of fear-driven politics.

Let’s hope more Trump appointed judges – and elected GOP officials—find that kind of backbone.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focused on positive news about Black immigrant communities from the Caribbean and Latin America.