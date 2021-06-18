75 Weeks At Number 1

By
newsamericas
-
bob-marley-one-love
A mural depicting of Bob Marley by Dominican graffiti artist Jesus Cruz also known with his nickname as EME Freethinker is seen in Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany on May 11, 2020.(Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 18, 2021: Bob Marley And The Wailers continue to dominate the Billboard Reggae Chart.

This week marked the 75th week the album, ‘Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers,’ has ruled the number 1 spot on the charts, after entering at number 1, 75 weeks ago.

Release on the Imprint/Promotion Label by Tuff Gong/Island | Ume, includes tracks like “Is This Love,” “No Woman, No Cry,” “Could You Be Loved” “Three Little Birds,” “Buffalo Soldier,” “Get Up, Stand Up” and “Stir It Up.”

“Best Of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection,” is at number two this week, after peaking at number two, two weeks ago while Sean Paul’s “Dutty Classic Collection” is at number three.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR