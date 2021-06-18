By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 18, 2021: Bob Marley And The Wailers continue to dominate the Billboard Reggae Chart.

This week marked the 75th week the album, ‘Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers,’ has ruled the number 1 spot on the charts, after entering at number 1, 75 weeks ago.

Release on the Imprint/Promotion Label by Tuff Gong/Island | Ume, includes tracks like “Is This Love,” “No Woman, No Cry,” “Could You Be Loved” “Three Little Birds,” “Buffalo Soldier,” “Get Up, Stand Up” and “Stir It Up.”

“Best Of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection,” is at number two this week, after peaking at number two, two weeks ago while Sean Paul’s “Dutty Classic Collection” is at number three.