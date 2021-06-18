News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 18, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending June 18, 2021:

The CDC has updated its list of high risk Caribbean destinations. They are now: French Guiana, Haiti, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

The US Department of State Is Urging Americans To Avoid Travel To Suriname and Trinidad And Tobago.

Canada Is Warning Canadians To Avoid Travel To Cuba.

The British Virgin Islands has removed the quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated travelers. Under the new rules, vaccinated travelers don’t need to get tested upon arrival. They do, however, still have to show proof of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test within five days before arrival — and show proof of complete vaccination.

Earlier this week, Viking Orion sailed into Bermuda, from which it’s now operating “Bermuda Escape” cruises. Guests boarded Viking Orion in Hamilton, Bermuda. After departing the capital city, the eight-day cruise is now offering scenic sailing around the British island territory and an overnight call in King’s Wharf.

Caribbean Airlines Has restarted commercial flights between Miami International Airport and Georgetown, Guyana in South America.

And The Dominican Republic has some of the most lenient entry requirements in the Caribbean. All travelers will need to finish a traveler form but won’t have to undergo pre-travel testing. However, the airport authorities will conduct random entry tests. Presenting proof of vaccination or a negative pre-arrival test waives the airport screening.