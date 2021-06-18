Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 18, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, June 18, 2021 in 60 seconds:

DJ Khaled has introduced CBD Facial Products for Bearded Men. The Blesswell CBD product line, created in partnership with Endexx Corporation, includes Conditioning Beard Oil, Ultimate Shave Cream, Lathering Body Wash, Facial Cleansing Scrub, Blue Charcoal Face Mask and Daily Facial Moisturizer. They’re all infused with hemp-derived CBD.

Celtic great and NBA champion Paul Pierce is launching a line of recreational marijuana products in Massachusetts under the “Truth” brand, in partnership with marijuana operator The Hub Craft. The deal will see Pierce’s Shaq-bestowed nickname appear on various edibles, concentrates, and cannabis lotions by the end of the year.

Rohan Marley seems set to also Tap into the Upstate, NY cannabis market. A company called Ace Vetures LLC is currently looking at potential sites for the marijuana facility in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, according a report at the Buffalo Business Journal. Ace, according to the report, is a start-up cannabis company whose investors include Marley.

The Medicinal Cannabis Authority has awarded its first license to Grow Antigua and Barbuda, a consortium that includes the Antigua and Barbuda government, the Rastafarian Movement and the private sector.

Nashville scientist, Dr. Annabelle Manalo Morgan, who is married to reggae artist and producer husband Gramps Morgan, says she saved her son’s life with CBD oil. Macario Morgan was born into a nightmare: 200 seizures a day. Dr. Morgan created a CBD oil compound for him. She took him off the other medicine cold turkey, so all he took was the CBD oil. Today, he is healthy and whole.

Data Bridge Market Research says the legal marijuana market will account for USD 90.83 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20 percent.

On July 1, it will be legal for adults over-21 to have an ounce-and-a-half of marijuana, and retail sales in Connecticut may begin as soon as next spring, under legislation that the state Senate approved after a 70-minute debate on Thursday morning.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF), Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF).