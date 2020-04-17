By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 17, 2020: As the COVID-19 virus pushed the death toll globally to over 141,000 and claimed the lives of at least three in the reggae fraternity, a top reggae musician has some words of advice to all stressed out with the globally pandemic.

Jamaican reggae star, Chronixx, born Jamar McNaughton, took to Instagram to share his thoughts and advice on coping with fans.

“Take all necessary steps to reduce the risks of spreading and being affected by this virus. Don’t take it lightly and don’t take anything for granted,” he wrote.

And focusing on mental wellness in this time of crisis, Chronixx urged all to “empower yourselves and remember to meditate and connect with your deepest memories and intuition.”

He also urged support for all health care and essential workers. “Say a special prayer for all our families who have been out on the frontline fighting to keep us alive,” he wrote. “Even from a distance, we are tasked with sharing love and uplifting each other. Remember that the most high love you and you’re being carried and protected by the almighty.”

BUJU BANTON

Chronixx’s message comes as Grammy winning reggae star Buju Banton took to Instagram also to post a strange message in song. “It was the hand of Jah on the wall,” he stopping to ask: “You want know what it said?”

Then answering his own question, he said: “I have weighed you and found you wanting.”

Banton then went on to urge fans to “open your eyes” and “stop believing the lies,” including from the media like CNN, NBC, TVJ or JNBC.

Both messages from the top reggae artists come amid the deaths from coronavirus of reggae singer Delroy Washington in the UK, reggae promoter Father German, born German Vera in Brooklyn, NY, and former Jamaican bobsledder and producer and sound engineer at Kingston’s famous Harry J. Studio, Sam Clayton Jr.

Clayton also served as a sound engineer for the Jamaican band Toots and the Maytals and the British group Steel Pulse. He died on March 31 in Kingston, Jamaica. He was 58.