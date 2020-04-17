CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- April 17,2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 17, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for April 17, 2020:

The number of coronavirus cases in the Caribbean continues to increase, jumping up from 4,700 last Friday to over 7,000 this week.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the Caribbean has now reached 350, up from 238 a week ago.

The Dutch Caribbean Island of Saba is no longer coronavirus free, as it recorded its first two cases this week.

The Caribbean tourism sector is taking a beating from Covid-19 and the world bank now predicts that the regional economy will be worse off for it and see a negative growth this year.

Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort has announced it is extending its closure through June 15th as COVID-19 shelter in place and travel restrictions continue globally.

And see what Caribbean dishes you can stir up as Caribbean born Chef, Shorne Benjamin of New Age Caribbean Cuisine and Citi Taste of Tennis presents the #WhatsInUrKitchen segment on Instagram every Wednesday, at 4 p.m. EST.