News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. April 17, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for April 17, 2020:

Pop star Kelis, who is also a trained chef of Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, is hosting a new Netflix series, ‘Cooking With Cannabis.’ It starts on 4/20. Chefs with a variety of backgrounds work against each other and the clock to present good-looking meals that taste superb but also pay homage to the star ingredient: weed.

Las Vegas, Nevada weed company, Curaleaf, is thanking health care workers at five area hospitals by delivering baskets with surgical masks, hand sanitizer and sealed, healthy food items.

The Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago remains tough on those found with marijuana. A 32-year-old man has been fined $4,000 for growing ten marijuana plants at his San Fernando home.Stephen Mendies has 28 days to pay the fine or serve four months in prison.

View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary of Sannabis S.A.S., say they’ve begun harvesting their first lot of hemp in Uruguay, and are now drying the stalk and collecting seeds.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit against longtime marijuana investor Douglas Leighton, alleging that he and six associates made millions of dollars by engaging in illegal stock manipulation involving Denver-based cannabis technology firm MassRoots.

Cannabis producer Hexo this week raised CA$46 million in a public offering. The offering sold 59,800,000 units for CA$0.77 each.

Dr. Junella Chin, a physician in New York, is urging cannabis users to consider exploring oral forms of cannabis: tinctures, capsules, edibles and drinkables instead of inhaled forms of cannabis. She tells Leafly that this is to avoid lung irritation against COVID-19.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: HEXO, Aphria Inc. (APHA) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG).