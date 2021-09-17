By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 17, 2021: Caribbean music has been put in the spotlight byApple as it revealed its new product line-up this week.

The song “Winner Walk,” which was produced by Jus Now and features XOriginals, a popular dance group from Trinidad and Tobago, has been used by Apple in its global advertisement and product reveal, including if the iPhone 13.

Jus Now comprises of Trinidadian musician Keshav Chandradath Singh and Sam Interface of the United Kingdom.

The song features the signature percussive elements of Jus Now combined with Xander’s vocals.

The song was initially released before the pandemic on UK label More Time Records.

Xander described the feeling of hearing the song on an Apple ad as unreal.

“Having it synced on an Apple Inc. Commercial piece of content is unreal for us, yeah it’s exciting but more so it gives us that extra confirmation that our ideas can go farther than we think.”

“Our song is in a new @apple commercial presenting their new line of products!,” the group posted on Instagram.

Listen to it HERE as part of the Apple Ad.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT4qOTkIFuC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading