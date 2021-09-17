By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 17, 2021: The West Indies women cricket’s team rank higher than the men’s cricket side in the latest ODI (One Day International) rankings released Friday by the International Cricket Council, (ICC).

The ranks show the Windies women’s team ranking at 6th globally, ahead of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Ireland in the Top 10. This comes after the Windies women scored 1,702 runs from 21 matches.

The men’s side is ranked 8th globally and are behind Bangladesh but ahead of Sir Lanka and Afghanistan in the Top 10. This comes are 30 matches in which the Windies’ men scored a total of 2,523 runs.