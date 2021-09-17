By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NASSAU, Bahamas, Fri. Sept. 17, 2021: The Bahamas has a new prime minister. He is Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, who was sworn into office during a private ceremony at the Office of the Governor General this morning. Here are five things to know about him:

1: PM Phillip Davis is an attorney and is 70 years old. He led the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to a convincing victory, winning 32 of the 39 seats in Thursday’s general election, reversing the 35-4 drubbing the party had suffered at the hands of the Free National Movement (FNM) in 2017.

2: Davis spent his early childhood living with his brother Alvin and grandparents on Cat Island where he attended Old Bight All Age School. Upon returning to Nassau, he went to Eastern Schools and St. John’s College. Growing up in a poor family, Davis worked as a packing boy and on construction sites.

3: He attended St. John’s College and worked as a Law Clerk in the Law Chambers of Wallace-Whitfield & Barnwell and was called to the Bahamas Bar in 1975. He rose to become Bahamas’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Public Works and Urban Development under the Perry Christie administration from 2009 to 2017, when the PLP was defeated in the polls.

4: Prior to entering Parliament, Davis was Partner at Davis & Co., a successful law firm previously known as Christie, Ingraham & Co., and Christie, Davis & Co. He is a two-time Vice President of the Bar Council and former President of the Bahamas Bar Association. A leading litigation lawyer, Davis has an impressive appellate record with frequent appearances before the Privy Council. He is a former Member of the Council of Legal Education (CARICOM). He was appointed Queen’s Council (QC) in January 2015. In 2017, he was elected leader of the then opposition and Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party and a Member of Parliament for Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador.

5: Davis is married to Ann Marie Davis and is a father of six. He is a practicing Anglican, a member of Toastmaster Club 1600 and a keen sportsman interested in baseball, softball and swimming.