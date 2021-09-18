Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Sept. 18, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Sept. 18, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Drake, Meek Mill, Killer Mike, and 2 Chainz as well as pro athletes Deion Sanders and Kevin Garnett are among a host of celebrities who have written President Biden To request clemency for federal cannabis offenders.

Montego Bay, Jamaica-based medical cannabis dispensary Outlier has joined the effort to get Jamaicans vaccinated against COVID-19 with the novel ‘Weed for Vaccine’ campaign, which it hopes will push smokers to line up for the jab. Outlier follows in the steps of companies offering discounts and/or giveaways to vaccinated people.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will conduct a scientific review of marijuana next year to determine whether it should continue an international ban on cannabis use by athletes.

Radiant Canna has secured the exclusive rights to select Marley Natural® cannabis products in California and allows Radiant to produce and distribute Marley Natural cannabis flower, concentrate and edible products.

The Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee will consider a proposal next week that shi e lds medical cannabis users from the state’s “zero tolerance” impaired driving penalties.



Afro-Latina Shamor Belliard Is Behind The Eco-Friendly, Affordable CBD Beauty Brand, Just Beauty CBD.

A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) has forecast that the “Cannabis Beverages” marketplace will reach US$2 Billion by 2026.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC), Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) and Lowell Farms Corp Sub Vtg Sh (LOWLF).