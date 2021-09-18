News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Sept. 18, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Sept. 18, 2021:

There Are Only Three Caribbean Countries Now identified As Among The Lowest Risk Countries Globally. They Are Currently: Montserrat, Sint Eustatius and The Cayman Islands.

The US Is Now Warning Against Travel To St. Kitts & Nevis, Belize, Grenada And Jamaica Due To A Spike In COVID-19 Cases There.

Canada is Still Warning Against Non-Essential Travel To The Caribbean Region.

Zoëtry Curacao Resort & Spa is scheduled to open in November of this year in the Floris section of the property with the Spazio extension following in November of 2022.

American Airlines will begin offering direct service from Miami to Anguilla and Dominica beginning on December 8th.

Southwest Airlines is set to relaunch service to the Caribbean’s most popular tourism destination: Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic on Feb. 17, 2022.

And The all-inclusive Viva Wyndham Dominicus Palace in the Dominican Republic will reopen on October 1, 2021 after extensive renovations, with rooms from $85 per person, per night.