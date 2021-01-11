News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 6, 2021: Four Barbadian stars are among top Caribbean artists set to perform at the star-studded Caribbean American celebration of the US’ first Black Caribbean American Vice President, Kamala Harris.

On Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Weekend, January 17, 2021, Soca King Edwin Yearwood along with soca singer Kirk Brown; Gospel singer Toni Norville and 9-year-old Tykairi Sargeant, will join some of the Caribbean’s most notable artistes, dignitaries, and organizations globally to mark another dynamic moment in history – the pending swearing in of Harris as the first black and female, Caribbean-American US vice-president at the 59th Presidential inauguration.

Invest Caribbean, the global private sector, investment agency of the Caribbean, founded by Caribbean immigrant Felicia J. Persaud, has initiated the event in collaboration with the Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN), a collective of Caribbean American and Caribbean organizations. The live, virtual, Caribbean inauguration party is being presented under the theme: “Celebrating #CaribbeanAmericanKamala.”

It will be hosted by the first Black woman in a James Bond movie, Trina Parks, whose roots extend to Barbados, through her mother, and to Antigua through her grandparents and co-hosted by Brown.

Also set to perform will be Jamaican dancehall star Flourgon; Jamaica’s reggae star, Nadine Sutherland; Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers, Antigua and Barbuda Soca Singer Claudette Peters, , of ‘Can’t Even Walk’ fame; the famous Fab Five Band, also of Jamaica; independent Jamaican artiste Janine Jkuhl of ‘Sway’ fame; Owen Dalhouse who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America;’ as well as Guyanese Menes De Griot and Shanto, along with St. Vincent and the Grenadines Frankie McIntosh, Maxie Gouveia and Rashid Thorpe.

SPEAKERS

The star-studded Caribbean event, the brainchild of ICN CEO and CAAN’s founder, will be live streamed by One Caribbean Television on its Facebook, YouTube and Twitter that is set to feature remarks from Caribbean-born US Congressman Adriano Espaillat of NY; Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles; Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps of New York, Counsel General of Barbados to NY, O. St. E. Mackie Holder; Guyanese-born Dr. Michelle Chester the corporate director Employee Health Services at Northwell Health, who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US and Jamaican-born nurse, Sandra Lindsay, who became one of the most famous nurses in the United States after receiving the COVID-19 shot in the US, and several Caribbean Diaspora leaders, including ; President of ICN and CAAN co-founder, Dr. Sheila Newton Moses; Caribbean Immigrant Services founder, Irwine Clare, Sr., O.D.; Global Village Book Publishing LLC’s Aubry Padmore; Coalition for the Preservation of Reggae Music’s Carlyle McKetty and Esther Austin of Esther Austin Global.

The Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, is expected to close the event with a message of her own to the Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean people globally.

“This is a historic moment for us as Caribbean people in these United States, who have been here since slavery and we are hopeful that VP-elect Harris will represent the best interest of all Americans, inclusive of those who share her Caribbean ancestry,” said the brainchild of the event, Caribbean-America immigrant, journalist, entrepreneur, and advocate, Felicia J. Persaud. “America and the Caribbean region have always enjoyed a positive working diplomacy and trust this will be reinforced now we have the US’ first Black Caribbean American VP in White House.”

GLOBAL LIVE STREAM

The live stream will kick-off at 7 p.m. EST on January 17, 2021 on the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms of One Caribbean Television, (OCTV) at facebook.com/onecaribbeantelevision, as well as on Radio 102.9FM in Antigua & Barbuda. On Inauguration Day, OCTV will air the event on broadcast television across the Caribbean.

Presenters include: Invest Caribbean, Caribbean Immigrant Services, Team Jamaica Bickle, Coalition For The Preservation Of Reggae Music, Global Village Book Publishing, LLC, Esther Austin Global, One Caribbean Television, News Americas News Network, CaribPR Wire, Hard Beat Communications, and Radio 102.9FM.