News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Mon. Jan. 11, 2021: Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, is among a star-studded line-up of Caribbean nationals set to participate in a global celebration of the US’ first black Caribbean-American VP-elect, Kamala Harris.

The all-Caribbean inauguration celebration of the historic election of Harris, the brainchild of global investment agency Invest Caribbean’s CEO and the Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN), founder Felicia J. Persaud, is set for Jan. 17, 2021 from 7 p.m. EST on One Caribbean Television’s Facebook facebook.com/onecaribbeantelevision/, Twitter @onecaribbeantv, and YouTube under the theme: “Celebrating #CaribbeanAmericanKamala.”

PM Holness called the Vice-President’s elect’s ascension to the office a “monumental accomplishment” and recognized her in remarks released from ICN to News Americas News Network exclusively, as “a daughter of the region.” He added that he looks forward to the deepening of “bilateral relations with the Caribbean and the United States.”

The Jamaican prime minister joins top speakers from the Caribbean and the US Diaspora including Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles; Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps of New York, Counsel General of Barbados to NY, O. St. E. Mackie Holder; as well as several US-Caribbean Diaspora leaders.

They include Guyanese-born Dr. Michelle Chester the corporate director Employee Health Services at Northwell Health, who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US and Jamaican-born nurse, Sandra Lindsay, who became one of the most famous nurses in the United States after receiving the COVID-19 shot in the US; the ICN and CAAN Founder; President of ICN and CAAN co-founder, Dr. Sheila Newton Moses; Caribbean Immigrant Services founder, Irwine Clare, Sr., O.D.; Global Village Book Publishing LLC’s Aubry Padmore; Coalition for the Preservation of Reggae Music’s Carlyle McKetty and Esther Austin of Esther Austin Global.

This global virtual celebration is set to feature signature performances from some of the Caribbean’s top entertainers, including Jamaican-born dancehall star, Flourgon; Edwin Yearwood of Barbados; Jamaican reggae star Nadine Sutherland; Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers; Antigua’s Soca diva Claudette Peters; Barbados’ gospel singer Toni Norville; soca singer Kirk Brown and 9-year-old Tykairi Sargeant; independent Jamaican artiste Janine Jkuhl; Owen Dalhouse who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America;’ Guyanese Menes De Griot and Shanto along with St. Vincent and the Grenadines Frankie McIntosh, Maxie Gouveia and Rashid Thorne.

It will be hosted by the first Black Bond girl, Trina Parks, whose roots extend to Barbados, through her mother, and to Antigua through her grandparents.

As of press time, Harris’ senate office and members of the transition team has not yet confirmed her participation to bring greetings to the Caribbean and Caribbean American voters, who helped elect the ticket, event organizers told NAAN.

Presenters of the historic celebration include: Team Jamaica Bickle, Coalition For The Preservation Of Reggae Music, Global Village Book Publishing, LLC, Esther Austin Global, One Caribbean Television, News Americas News Network, CaribPR Wire, Hard Beat Communications, The Haitian Times and Radio 102.9FM.