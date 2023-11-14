News Americas, NASSAU, Bahamas, Tues. Nov. 14, 2023: Gospel star BeBe Winans and Donnie McClurkin were part of the line up helping Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas mark its 25th-anniversary.

Winans and McClurkin performed at the Gospel Brunch at Cafe Martinique that featured celebrities including Helena Christensen, Katie Couric, Adrien Brody, and more.

BeBe Winans and Katie Couric attend Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas 25th Anniversary Gospel Brunch featuring BeBe Winans at Atlantis Paradise Island on November 12, 2023 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas)

Donnie McClurkin performs during Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas 25th Anniversary Gospel Brunch featuring BeBe Winans at Atlantis Paradise Island on November 12, 2023 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas)

The celebration also featured VIP dinners at Nobu and Silan by Chef Alon Shaya. Jazz singer Peter Cincotti and a surprise ukulele performance by Tony Danza captivated guests at Bar Sol while CeeLo Green stole the show with hits like “Crazy.” The festivities extended to an exclusive afterparty at Atlantis’ opulent Bridge Suite. Grand opening events included Chef Michael White’s Paranza at The Cove, making it a star-studded weekend of luxury and celebration.