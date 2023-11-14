News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 14, 2023: In a spectacular triumph for Puerto Rico’s rum-making prowess, Don Q Reserva de la Familia Serralles emerged as the undisputed champion, securing the coveted title of the world’s best rum at the Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth.

This remarkable achievement unfolded during the sixth edition of the renowned global rum competition and festival, held at the opulent Rosewood Le Guahanahi St Barth resort.

The competition featured an elite field of contenders, encompassing the most exquisite molasses-based rums and the finest rhums agricoles. Puerto Rico’s Don Q Reserva de la Familia Serralles rose to the occasion, clinching the prestigious World Championship in a spirited contest of flavor, craftsmanship, and excellence.

This victory not only adds another accolade to Puerto Rico’s rich rum-making heritage but also underscores the exceptional quality and artistry embedded in Don Q’s Reserva de la Familia Serralles. The Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth once again served as a testament to the island’s influence in the world of premium rum, solidifying its reputation as a global hub for unparalleled rum craftsmanship.