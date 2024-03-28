News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. March 28, 2024: It’s Holy Thursday, and that for some in the Caribbean nationals and immigrants, means Hot Cross Buns. Instead of buying your buns in the store or bakery, why not try making it at home? Here’s how to make the Guyana version according to Cynthia Nelson on her Taste’s Like Home blog.

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon active dry yeast (or instant)

/2 cup granulated sugar

1-1/2 cup warm whole milk (110 – 115 degrees F)

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (1/4 teaspoon table salt)

1/3 cup currants

For the glaze:

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons water

1/2 cup icing sugar

1/4 cup whole milk

METHOD

Add sugar to bowl along with milk and stir to dissolve sugar. Toss in yeast and give a little stir. Cover and leave to raise for 10 minutes in a warm place.

Add flour to bowl along with ground cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and salt and stir to mix thoroughly; toss in raisins and mix.

Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and pour in the yeast-milk mixture and mix to form dough.

Once formed, knead the dough for 2 minutes, place in an oiled bowl, cover and put in a warm place to rise for 1 -1/2 hours or until the dough has more than doubled in size.

Punch down risen dough and knead for 2 minutes and then cut dough into equal pieces. Form each piece into a ball and place in oiled baking dish. Cover and let rise for 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F with the rack in the middle 20 minutes before the 1 hour of rising is complete.

Add 3 tablespoons sugar and 2 tablespoons water to small bowl and stir to dissolve sugar.

Brush risen dough with sugar-water and transfer dish to the oven. Bake for 12 minutes; brush with sugar-water and bake for another 12 minutes. Brush again with sugar-water and bake for 3 minutes.

Remove dish from oven, place on wire rack and brush a few times with sugar-water and leave to cool in the dish for 10 – 12 minutes.

Use your spatula to pry the buns from the pan and transfer to wire rack then place the wire rack on the baking sheet/tray and let buns continue to cool.

Meanwhile, add icing sugar and milk to a bowl and whisk to dissolve. Using a tablespoon, drizzle the glaze all over the buns – on the top and sides. Let buns continue to cool until you are ready to serve them.

Bon Appetite