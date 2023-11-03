News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 3, 2023: Renowned Rastafarian reggae sensation, Capleton, is set to make a triumphant return to the United Kingdom after a hiatus of 13 years, as he recently secured a work permit for his upcoming performance in the country.

This landmark achievement is attributed to the relentless efforts of Cabel Stephenson and Tameka Reynolds, the visionaries behind Free People Entertainment, who have paved the way for Capleton’s resurgence in the lucrative UK market, the Jamaica Gleaner Reported.

Cabel Stephenson, the head of Free People Entertainment, shared insights into the challenging journey that led to Capleton’s long-awaited return. He emphasized Capleton’s exceptional qualities as an artist, humanitarian, and a compassionate human being. Despite facing objections, they overcame the obstacles, focusing on Capleton’s loving and humanitarian nature. His philanthropic contributions to his community, particularly to the less fortunate and indigent, set him apart as a community leader who doesn’t discriminate against anyone based on their orientation.

Capleton has exciting plans for his UK return, including a special guest appearance scheduled for December 2023 and a spring tour throughout the UK in 2024. His current international tour, organized by Free People Entertainment and Mediacom, features upcoming performances in France and various European destinations, capturing the authentic vibe and energy that European audiences cherish.

The artist is also gearing up to release his first studio album in over a decade, a project expected to rejuvenate his local fanbase and reaffirm his status as a reggae icon.