BY ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 21, 2021: A New York-based Caribbean performing arts company is not fazed by the pandemic and is set to release a new play next month.

The company, Braata Productions, was started in May 2009 by actor/singer Andrew Clarke as a New York State 501(c) 3 Professional Performing Arts Company to authentically represent the culture of the Caribbean islands and to prioritize cultivating and re-telling the Caribbean stories and legends for future generations.

It is set to release a new theatrical production. ‘God’s Way,’ an award-winning inspirational drama written by Dahlia Harris. The release is set for April 1st at 8 p.m. EST and streamed on the company’s YouTube and Facebook pages for a limited engagement.

‘God’s Way’ tells the story of a crime lord married to a sanctimonious Christian, Valerie, who is held in high esteem as the ever-righteous sister, who has found favor and earned material wealth due to her strong faith, consequently causing others to be in constant retrospect of themselves.

The captivating story unravels a series of events in the lives of characters who are sure to be relatable to audiences. Whether you are a person of faith or non-religious there’s something for everyone in God’s Way.

Directed by Keenan N. Charles, the project features the talents of Marsha-Ann Hay, Tony-Ann Nelson, Shuga Henry, and Jerry Benzwick. The production is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts. Additional support, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council specifically NYC Council Members Rory Lanceman & I. Daneek Miller.

For more information about God’s Way and productions from Braata Productions, see HERE.