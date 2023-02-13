News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Feb. 13, 2023: Caribbean American, Emmy-winning actress and singer, Sheryl Lee Ralph delivered a flawless Super Bowl performance Sunday, during her pre-game delivery of the Black National Anthem.

The Jamaican roots star, 66, was simply stunning from head to toe, while delivering a performance that rivalled her Dreamgirls Broadway deliveries. Most of all, Ralph made history, performing the anthem for the first time and on the same date it was first publicly performed 123 years ago: February 12, 1900.

Caribbean American actress/singer Sheryl Lee Ralph performs the Black national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s just so amazing that they chose me. And then the Eagles are in the Super Bowl. I mean, come on. You know God must be a woman because all of this is just too perfect,” Ralph was quoted as saying post-show. “Abbott Elementary takes place in Philadelphia. My husband is a senator in Philadelphia. And this year the Eagles [went] to the Super Bowl — I had already been chosen to sing,” she added.

And Ralph is also full of gratitude.

“All I can do is thank God — that God would deliver me all these flowers at this point in my career. There’s so many people that have written me off and said, ‘Well, that’s it for her.’ And if it had been, that’s all for me, everybody would’ve said, ‘Well, she had a great career.’ But now it’s going from great to OK, that’s pretty damn amazing. How fantastic,” she added.