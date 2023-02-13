By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Mon. Feb. 13, 2023: Jamaican American Randy Brown lost is welterweight fight during the UFC 284 event at RAC Arena on February 12, 2023, in Perth, Australia.

Brown, (16-4 MMA, 10-5 UFC), was bested by Jack Della Maddalena of Australia. In front of his home city of Perth, Maddalena (14-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC), was aggressive from the opening bell, as he stalked the quick and rangy Brown.

Eventually, his strikes found the mark. A right hook faceplanted Brown, who survived the barrage of follow-up strikes when he gave up his back and neck. Maddalena pivoted from a striking attack to submission, as he tapped Brown with a one-hook-in rear-naked choke.

His win streak is now at 14. With the defeat, Brown who was born to Jamaican parents in Massachusetts, but grew up in Spanish Town, Jamaica, has a four-fight winning streak snapped.

Brown began his professional fighting career in 2014, making his professional debut at Ring of Combat 48.