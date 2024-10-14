News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Oct. 14, 2024: Jamaican Olympian Junelle Bromfield is officially engaged to U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles. The couple shared the happy news on social media over the weekend, with Bromfield posting a video of herself celebrating with friends and showing off her engagement ring.

Junelle-Bromfield, l with Lyles and r., lyles popping the question on Oct. 12, 2024. (Instagram image)

“ENGAGED💍🥺,” Bromfield wrote on Instagram, capturing the joy of the moment.

Lyles, 27, also took to Instagram to announce the engagement, sharing a romantic video of the proposal, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 12. The U.S. sprinter, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, set the video to a cover of Bobby Caldwell’s classic song, “What You Won’t Do for Love.”

In the video, Lyles and Bromfield, 26, walk hand-in-hand through a candlelit house adorned with flowers, leading to a backyard where a heart made of pink roses and a neon sign reading “Will you marry me?” awaited. The touching moment concluded with Bromfield saying yes.

The pair first met on social media in 2017, but their initial date didn’t spark romance, leading them to remain friends. However, in 2022, they rekindled their relationship, and since then, they have been inseparable. Lyles shared on a podcast earlier this year that he envisions a lifetime together with Bromfield.

The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in December 2022 after attending the USATF Night of Legends event, where Lyles was named Male Athlete of the Year. Bromfield, a bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Jamaica, celebrated their first anniversary in August 2023 with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Despite the joy, Bromfield has faced criticism from some Jamaicans for her relationship with the U.S. athlete, but the couple remain committed to each other and their future together.