News Americas, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Oct. 14, 2024: Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to announce its recognition with four prestigious Magellan Awards in 2024, presented by Travel Weekly. This year’s accolades – one Gold and three Silver distinctions – highlight the company’s commitment to redefining the all-inclusive experience through pioneering hospitality solutions, design excellence, and guest-centric innovations, including its newest adults-only properties that set new industry standards.

“We believe that every moment our guests spend with us should feel extraordinary, and these awards reflect our passion for crafting unforgettable experiences,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. “These recognitions are especially meaningful as they showcase the efforts we’ve made in continuously enhancing our offerings and elevating the guest experience. Our teams have excelled, particularly with our recent openings, where they’ve reinforced and expanded upon our unique concepts, ensuring they resonate deeply with our guests.”

The awards received by Blue Diamond Resorts include:

2024 Magellan Awards Gold:

Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun Convention Center, MICE Experience | Hospitality – Overall-Business/Conference Resort/Hotel.

2024 Magellan Awards Silver:

Royalton CHIC Antigua| Hospitality – Overall-New Resort/Hotel

Pescari Overwater Restaurant at Royalton CHIC Antigua | Hospitality Elements – Luxury (Five-Star)-Restaurant Design

Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters’ Chairman Beach Walkout Swim Out Suite | Hospitality Elements – Luxury (Five-Star)-Presidential Suite

Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, earned top honors for its Convention Center, recognized for its exceptional MICE services and providing a sophisticated, state-of-the-art venue designed to cater to business and conference travelers seeking a premium experience in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Royalton CHIC Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, the newest addition to Blue Diamond Resorts’ portfolio, was celebrated as a dynamic entry in the luxury all-inclusive market, blending vibrant nightlife and serene relaxation through its ‘Party Your Way’ concept. The resort’s Pescari Overwater Restaurant, unique in the region, also captured attention for its breathtaking design and exclusive dining ambiance.

Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, was recognized for its Chairman Beach Walkout Swim Out Suite, a pinnacle of luxury that offers direct beach access and curated amenities, setting a new benchmark for opulent guest experiences.

As the Magellan Awards celebrate excellence across the travel industry, Blue Diamond Resorts is proud to be recognized for its contributions and dedication to creating experiences that elevate each guest’s journey.

For more information on Blue Diamond Resorts and its award-winning properties, please visit bluediamondresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 80 properties, exceeding 20,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.