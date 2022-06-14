Caribbean Film Festival To Celebrate The Pioneers Of The Windrush Generation

News Americas, LONDON, England, Tues. June 14, 2022: For the first time since its creation in 2020, the Windrush Caribbean Film Festival will celebrate the pioneers of the Windrush generation in person in cinemas.

Lovers of Black films are invited to join in-person screenings across the country from June 17 – July 17, 2022 in person and online.

Under the theme, ‘From Empire to Commonwealth: Legacies of the Windrush Generation,’ this year’s festival will showcase the legacies of the original Windrush pioneers arriving in Britain during the 1940s and their descendants who are shaping Britain today.

“Our goal is to celebrate the legacy of the Windrush generation on Black life and modern Britain. This discussion has never been more relevant,” said, Frances-Anne Solomon, Director, WCFF

WCFF 2022 takes place across three cities this season, and includes talkback, Q&As with film makers and community panels drawn from members around Windrush legacies and social advancement.

Starting in Wales fans will be able to participate in various activities for the entire family over three days from June 17 – 19, 2022 at Riverfront. From there, the festival moves to London for

screenings in three cinemas across the city, commencing on Windrush Day, June 22nd, at the Prince Charles cinema.

On June 25th, the festival moves to the ‘home of Black Britain,’ Brixton, to screen the iconic film, ‘Pressure, Horace Ové,’ at the Ritzy Cinema.

For its final London outing, the festival moves to Genesis Cinema in East London on July 1st.

Birmingham will then play host for the closing night on July 17th at the Midlands Arts Centre.

Patrons can also get an online Festival Pass, which provides on-demand access to the in-person screenings dates, until July 31, 2022.

For more see www.windrushfilmfestival.com