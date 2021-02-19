News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 19, 2021: In the wake of the Notorious B.I.G.’s landmark induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, and ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday, Netflix is set to release a documentary on the life of the famed Jamaican American rapper.

‘Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell,’ will stream on Netflix beginning March 1st.

It will feature rare footage and in-depth interviews that celebrates the life of The Christopher Wallace who became the Notorious B.I.G., and focus on his journey from hustler to rap king.

It will also highlight his life as the son of a Jamaican immigrant in Brooklyn, his tight ties to his neighbourhood and the influence it had on his come-up, and the ground-breaking rap style he created that set the stage for one of the quickest rises in hip-hop history.

The documentary is directed by Emmett Malloy with David Koh, Wayne Barrow, William Green, Aaron L. Ginsburg, Terry Leopard, and Daniel Pappa producing. Stanley Buchthal, Emmet Malloy, Brendan Malloy, Voletta Wallace, Mark Pitts, and Sean Combs as executive producers.

It will also feature interviews from those who knew Biggie best, including Diddy, Faith Evans, Lil Cease, Fab 5 Freddy, his mother Voletta Wallace, his grandmother Gwendolyn Wallace, his uncle Dave Wallace, his manager Mark Pitts, Mister Cee, and childhood friends Damion “D Roc” Butler, Suif “C Gutta” Jackson, Hubert Sam, and Easy Mo Bee.

Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, was born in Trelawny, Jamaica. She is a producer and actress, known for Notorious (2009), City of Lies (2018) and Knocked Up (2007).

See the trailer HERE