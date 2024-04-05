News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 5, 2024: Renowned roots reggae and dub sensation, Alborosie, has released his latest single, “Faith,” featuring rising star Jaz Elise. The track serves as a highlight from his highly anticipated 9th studio album titled “Destiny.”

Italian born singer Alborosie performing live. (Photo by Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

“Faith” delves into the significance of individual faith during life’s trials and triumphs. Crafted by Alborosie himself, the soulful bass-driven composition delivers poignant messages of resilience and self-awareness. Jaz Elise, in her collaboration, underscores the power of faith as a force capable of overcoming any obstacle, emphasizing its universal relevance.

“Faith” is available in three distinct mixes: album, extended, and dub. Fans can tune in to streaming platforms to experience the diverse interpretations of this uplifting track.

As part of his upcoming endeavors, Alborosie is slated to embark on a tour alongside F.Y.A.H. throughout April. The tour will traverse notable destinations across California, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and Arizona.

“Destiny,” Alborosie’s forthcoming album, promises an enriching musical journey, boasting collaborations with esteemed reggae luminaries such as Kabaka Pyramid, Buju Banton, Jaz Elise, and Burro Banton. Through themes of faith, life, love, and the transformative power of music, Alborosie presents an authentic and relatable body of work, grounded in the ethos of relevance and connection to the present moment.