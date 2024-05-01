News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. May 1, 2024: Beres Hammond, the legendary Godfather of Lover’s Rock from Jamaica, has released his latest single, “Let Me Help You,” offering solace and support to a woman facing life’s challenges. The song, a re-recorded version of his 1988 classic, showcases Beres’s signature smoky-sweet vocals synonymous with Lover’s Rock.

Beres Hammond has released a new inspirational single.

“Let me help you smile again,” Hammond croons.

To mark the release, Spotify’s new music Friday feature will spotlight Beres’s single with billboard placements at iconic locations like Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square and New York’s Times Square.

In addition to the new single, Beres is gearing up for his ‘Forever Giving Thanks’ tour across the USA and Canada in July and August 2024. The tour will feature performances of his timeless hits along with a few new tracks. Stops on the tour include the 27th Edition of the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival in Boonville, California on June 21st-23rd, 2024, and a headlining slot at Reggae Sumfest on July 20th, 2024, with more dates to follow.

In April, Beres hosted the annual Love and Harmony Cruise, where he announced the release of “Let Me Help You” on May 3rd across all digital service platforms.

LISTEN HERE