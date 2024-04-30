News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Tues. April 30, 2024: Jamaican-born, US-based rising star, Nigy Boy, is set to shine alongside Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy tomorrow in the South American CARICOM nation of Guyana.

With the gig titled “Unforgettable,” the two will perform on May 1, Labour Day, at Guyana’s National Stadium at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Nigy Boy’s manager, Chris Crooks, emphasized the significance of this moment, citing it as the artist’s most significant performance to date. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to share the stage with Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Burna Boy, Nigy Boy, who is visually impaired, views this collaboration as a chance to further promote Jamaican music and culture on a global scale.

Following his successful debut in Guyana during the Mashramani festival, where he performed before a massive crowd, Nigy Boy is excited to return for another unforgettable experience.

Nigy Boy performing in Guyana on Feb. 23, 2024.

Nigy Boy’s recent successes, including his hit single “Continent” and the premiere of his second single/video “Judgement” on New York’s PIX TV, underscore his rising prominence in the music industry. Reflecting on his achievements, Nigy Boy attributes his success to remaining authentic and delivering his best to his audience.

Burna Boy performing onstage during his “I Told Them…” tour at State Farm Arena on March 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Burna Boy continues to soar in his career, recently claiming the Best African Music Act award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, he first gained public recognition in 2012 after releasing his hit single Like to Party, which became the lead single of his debut album, L.I.F.E. His other popular songs include Last Last, Tonight and Run My Race.

Burna Boy is one of the most successful Nigerian musicians of all time. With his fusion of Dancehall, Reggae, Afrobeat, and Pop, he has won numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award in 2021. He is currently signed to an American record label called Atlantic Records. He is also the founder and CEO of Spaceship Records, a Nigerian-based record label. The popular singer was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria and describes his music as Afro-fusion, which blends the genres of R&B, hip-hop, dancehall, and reggae.

Unforgettable is being hosted via collaboration between ENet, Hits and Jams Entertainment, and One Guyana. Hits and Jams in a statement said that “Super early bird tickets” are out and available at all ENet locations countrywide and at the Hits and Jams box office. For general admission the price is $6000 while VIP is set at $40,000 (US$200).