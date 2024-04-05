News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 5, 2024: Three new singles from Caribbean dance hall and soca artists are out this weekend.

They include Pilates – the sexy and playful new release from rapper, social media & viral reality star Sukihana, one of the most prolific and legendary Jamaican dancehall artists of all time, Vybz Kartel, and international super producers Jonny Blaze & Stadic.

Also out is “I Want You,” the electrifying new track by iconic Jamaican artist iNi Kamoze and rising star Lila Iké, produced by the visionary Kareem ‘Remus” Burrell under the esteemed label XTM.Nation. “I Want You” is a soul-stirring masterpiece that seamlessly blends iNi Kamoze’s legendary presence with Lila Iké’s captivating vocals, all set against the backdrop of Kareem Burrell’s masterful production. This dynamic collaboration showcases the best of reggae music, combining classic elements with a contemporary twist to create a sound that is both timeless and cutting-edge.

Listen HERE

And Patrice Roberts is back with Cook It. The song was produced by: Rohan “Patexx” Rankine / Journey Records and written by: Josiah Noray. Check it out now.