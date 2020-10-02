News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 2 2020: Call her Mama. Trinidad and Tobago born rapper Nicki Minaj is officially a mom.

The 37-year-old gave birth to a baby on Sept. 30 in Los Angeles, People and Billboard reported. It’s her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, 42.

So fa5r the couples have not revealed the baby’s gender or name.

Minaj announced her pregnancy in late July in a series of Instagram posts.

In the first post, Minaj wore a bikini and showed off a side view of her baby bump with the hashtag “#Preggers” and a heart emoji.

In two more posts following her initial announcement, Minaj shared more photos of her holding her growing belly. In the third post, she writes, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”