By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 2, 2020: Theaters are largely closed but Amazon Prime has released a number of new films for those stuck at home with not much to do. Among those released on Sept. 30th was ‘The Glorias,’ starring Caribbean born actress Lorraine Toussaint.

The film focuses on the life of Gloria Steinem at different pivotal moments in her iconic life. One appears to be about 9. One is closer to 14. One is around 30 and played by Alicia Vikander, with a wobbly accent and aviator glasses that overwhelm her performance. And another, the most interesting one, takes Steinem from about 40 to the present. She’s played by Julianne Moore, and the movie could use a lot more of her.

Toussaint, who was born in Trinidad, plays feminist and civil right activist, Flo Kennedy, who crossed paths with Steinem and ends up working on Ms. magazine together. Kennedy was one of the first Black women to graduate from Columbia Law School. She graduated in 1951 and died in 2000 at the age of 84.

Rating: R, for language

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video