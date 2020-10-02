By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 2, 2020: No exact date has been given as to when reggae icon Toots Hibbert will be laid to rest. But his final place of rest has been confirmed.

Jenieve Bailey, the eldest daughter of the icon, said in a statement that the front man of iconic reggae group, Toots and the Maytals, will be buried in his hometown of Treadlight, May Pen, Clarendon.

“We, as a family, have decided that our father will be buried in his hometown in May Pen,” Jenieve Bailey, the eldest daughter of the icon, said in a statement issued by the family. We crave your continued patience, prayer and support as we work to lay him to rest in a dignified manner befitting his station in life as Jamaica’s premier cultural icon.”

Ms. Bailey admitted it’s a lot to work out given the COVID-19 restrictions as well as the huge international interest in Hibbert’s legacy and music. “We are working assiduously to ensure everything is properly organized before we announce the eventual funeral date, and we plan to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are observed and implemented for the funeral,” she added.

Efforts are reportedly being focused on the organization of a memorial service for the icon.

Hibbert, 77, died at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew on September 11, due to complications caused by COVID-19.