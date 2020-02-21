By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 21, 2020: An award-winning rapper and international celebrity is heading to the Caribbean for Carnival next week.

St. James, Trinidad-born rapper, Nicki Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, is set to join the festivities of carnival next week in her homeland. Minaj made the disclosure on Instagram earlier this month.

She was in Trinidad for carnival in 2012 and filmed a music video there for “Pound the Alarm.”

Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival is set for Monday Feb. 24th and Tuesday Feb. 26th in Port-Of-Spain.

Minaj’s website now features merchandise that includes a ‘This Pussy Pricey’ hat and boy shorts.

Her new promotional single, “Yikes,” opened at No. 23 on the new Hot 100, and is the rapper’s one hundred and eighth placement on the tally. It pushed her past Kanye West, who now stands at 107.

Minaj remains one of seven acts who have managed to earn at least 100 Hot 100 smashes, with just West and Jay-Z landing behind her.