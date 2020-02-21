News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. Feb. 21, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for Feb. 21, 2020:

Holy Weed? A Sadhu or Hindu holy man, was among those smoking marijuana using a ‘chillum’ or traditional clay pipe this week as a holy offering ahead of the Hindu festival ‘Maha Shivaratri’ set for today, February 21, 2020.

NBA All-Star Game: Former player Al Harrington is among those touting the benefits of marijuana. He owns the cannabis extracts company, Viola, named after his grandmother.

A dozen Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives are urging U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chair Mike Crapo to oppose legislation that would allow financial institutions to provide banking services to the marijuana industry.

Colorado marijuana sales hit a record $1.75 billion in 2019. Cannabis sales have now reached a total of $7.79 billion in the 6 years since legalization.

A new study says Oklahoma ranks second per capita in the entire country, for the number of marijuana dispensaries, even beating out states like Colorado and California.

Viroj Sumyai, a former head of the United Nations body responsible for international drug treaty compliance has been hired as president of Thailand’s leading medical cannabis company, Thai Cannabis Corp.

Five secondary school students in the Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago were hospitalized Friday after eating brownies infused with marijuana that were bought from a vendor outside the school.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Canopy Growth , Columbia Care (CCHWF) and Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL).