By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 22, 2020: In the midst of the current pandemic, Miami super producer, songwriter and restaurateur Emilio Estefan along with The Wailers, Bob Marley’s moniker band, have crafted a global unity anthem, “One World, One Prayer.”

The song, which also features performances by Shaggy and Farruko, premiere on Thursday, May 21, 2020, with a musical tower lighting salute to COVID-19 heroes — the healthcare professionals, first responders, essential workers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus battle — via the 700-foot, $600 million Paramount Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami.

The 60-story Worldcenter, at 851 NE First Ave., became an animated billboard, of sorts — lit by 14,000 light emitting diodes — to scroll a gigantic ticker-tape-style read-out of the song’s title along with an electronic mosaic of flags from around the globe. The three-minute music and light show, which can be seen for miles, started at sunset through midnight Thursday and runs every half hour until May 31.

Estefan said he wrote “One World, One Prayer” two years ago and recorded it at his Crescent Moon Studios in South Miami with the idea of writing something that would capture the human spirit. He wanted to spread a message of kindness and acceptance of one another, extending to nature. Then came the pandemic.

“Who would have thought that we would be living this current situation and that the message of ‘One World, One Prayer’ would resonate so strongly?” he said. “We need to appreciate the simple things in life and especially the love that begins with our families and extends to our community and beyond — because in the end we are all ‘One World, One Heart.’”