Caribbean Recipes – Weed Tea

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 22, 2020: This week researchers at the University of Lethbridge recently released results from a study that shows the benefits of CBD as an aid in blocking the cells that enter the body from the novel coronavirus. In honor, we present a recipe for Weed Tea this week. Here’s how to make it according to Thrillist.

INGREDIENTS

1 gram of ground cannabis

1 tablespoon of unsalted butter or coconut oil

Teabag of your choice

4 cups of water

Any other ingredients for flavor such as honey

2 lemons or limes (or a combination), cut into wedges



METHOD

• Step 1: Boil 4 cups of water in a medium-sized pot. Once it’s boiling, add the tablespoon of butter or coconut oil and allow it to completely dissolve. THC needs something fatty to stick to under high heat — that’s how we separate the good stuff from the plant material.

Step 2: Add your gram of ground cannabis into the boiling pot and turn the temperature down to a simmer.

Step 3: Allow this mixture to simmer for fifteen minutes. For really great weed or really passionate cannabis-foodies, it can be worth it to simmer at as low a temperature as possible for a longer period of time in order to preserve the more nuanced flavors of that strain. Terpenes are the first to burn off when things get too hot, too fast.

Step 4: Now it’s time to strain out the little bits of cannabis. There’s too much water to strain straight into your mug (unless it’s enormous), so grab a bowl or ideally an empty teapot. If you’re using cheesecloth, secure it around the top of the teapot or bowl with a rubber-band or string. You can always ask your quarantine mate to hold the cheesecloth in place around the top, or solo chefs can anchor it on all sides with something heavy. Carefully and slowly pour the boiling mixture through a cheesecloth and into your chosen vessel. You can always just use a metal strainer, but it needs to be a fine strainer unless you’re cool with leafy bits in your teeth.

Step 5: Add your teabag into the teapot, along with any desired extras like mint, lemon, honey, or a cinnamon stick and stir well. It’ll help moderate that herby flavor. Steep for about three minutes.

Step 6: Remove the teabag, stir well to incorporate the infused butter throughout, and pour yourself a cup.

There is going to be a subtle weed-y flavor no matter what, but you can add some more milk and sugar to balance it out. Many find pre-made chai has a strong enough flavor to complement the herbal notes. Remember that your body will still digest it like an edible, so be patient. Depending on whether you’ve eaten recently and your body’s metabolism, it could take up to an hour and a half to feel effects.

Bon Appetite