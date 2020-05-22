By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 22, 2020: As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, more and more reggae festivals planned for this summer are now being canned.

In Minnesota, the annual Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival scheduled for July 18th, is the latest to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizers announced in a Facebook post that they plan to hold the event in July 2021 with a to-be-determined date. In the meantime, organizers are exploring virtual options with performers and DJs.

In the UK, the award-winning festival of reggae in Liverpool, Positive Vibration, has also been cancelled for this year to June 2021.

In Victoria, Canada, the Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival has been postponed. The 21st edition of the six-day festival was scheduled to take place from June 30 to July 5 at various venues around the city, including Ship Point in the Inner Harbour.

In Jamaica, Reggae Sumfest has already been cancelled this year and in New York, so has Groovin’ In The Park.