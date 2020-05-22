This Reggae Boyz Is COVID-19 Positive

By
newsamericas
-
Adrian-Mariappa
Adrian Mariappa of Watford in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Watford FC at Villa Park on January 21, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
CARIBID-census-2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 22, 2020: A UK-born Premier League soccer player and Jamaican Reggae Boyz player is COVID-19 positive.

Jamaican international Adrian Mariappa, 33, said this week he has had tested positive for the novel coronavirus but is unsure as to how he contracted it.

The 33-year-old defender is one of three under contract at Watford who received positive tests, with two other members of staff at the Premier League suffering similar fates.

Mariappa, who was born in the United Kingdom but qualified for the Reggae Boyz through his maternal grandparents, was tested in the wake of the resumption of non-contact training as the league aims for a restart next month following a two-month break because of the outbreak of the pandemic.

He will now undergo a seven-day quarantine.

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR