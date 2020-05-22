News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 22, 2020: A UK-born Premier League soccer player and Jamaican Reggae Boyz player is COVID-19 positive.

Jamaican international Adrian Mariappa, 33, said this week he has had tested positive for the novel coronavirus but is unsure as to how he contracted it.

The 33-year-old defender is one of three under contract at Watford who received positive tests, with two other members of staff at the Premier League suffering similar fates.

Mariappa, who was born in the United Kingdom but qualified for the Reggae Boyz through his maternal grandparents, was tested in the wake of the resumption of non-contact training as the league aims for a restart next month following a two-month break because of the outbreak of the pandemic.

He will now undergo a seven-day quarantine.