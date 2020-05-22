News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 22, 2020: A former West Indies cricketer turned singer has said he is proud to carry the reggae torch and now he is lending his talent to another cause – a ‘Concert of Hope.’

Anguillan-born former West Indies right-handed batsman, Omari Banks, who appeared in 10 Test matches for the West Indies as well as domestic matches for the Leeward Islands, will appear on the virtual concert on Facebook Live tomorrow, May 23, 2020.

Presented by The Caribbean Voice (TCV), under the theme ‘Saving Lives, Empowering People,’ the concert is set for 6-9 P.M. and according to presenters, “is aimed at lifting up the spirits of those locked down at home, in quarantine or struggling with the coronavirus restrictions.”

In 2011, Banks, the son of noted Anguillan musician Bankie Banx, began to pursue his musical career professionally and has been less involved in playing regional cricket, and officially retired from cricket on 31 January 2012. Banks’ latest music includes ‘Half Full Or Half Empty,’ ‘Choose Love’ and ‘Reggae Summertime.’

Apart from Banks, 37, other performers will include will feature US based Guyanese singing star, Terry Gajraj aka Guyana Baboo; Guyana’s current chutney monarch, Bunty Singh as well as Guyana’s former Guyana chutney monarch and soca/calypso star, Roger Hinds,Rickford Dalgetty and Friends, Charmaine Blackman, the Buxton Fusion Drummers and the Golden Om Dharmic Youth Dancers; up and coming Jamaican reggae artiste, Garfield Maclean aka GMac; Trinidad & Tobago’s cultural crossover singer Anthony Batson; Barbadian singing star Sherridean Skeete; US-based Barbadian star, Toni Norville; Philadelphia based Jamerican reggae fusion performer Lushy Banton, Florida based Chutney high flyers, Satish Udairam and Natty Ramotar, New York City based reggae artiste Pablo G, The Tarana Dance Troup, Barbadian born, New York City based seasoned comedian, Robert Sinck Sinckler, and teenaged author and poet Anaya Willabus; California reggae group Votsee featuring Jah Dover MC Drew P. Canada based chutney star and radio personality and US based Vincentian singer/songwriter and model, Chanique Rogers.

The event will be hosted by radio hosts Imran Ahmad, Aubrey Campbell, Narine Dat Sookram and Dimple Willabus.