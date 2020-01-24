Caribbean Artists Up For Grammys This Weekend

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 24, 2020: It’s almost time for the 2020 Grammy’s and the big question on every one’s mind is who will walk away with this year’s Reggae Grammy?

Will it be teenage sensation Koffee or another Marley – that is- Julian Marley, whose album As I Am, landed him on the nominations list this year.

Of course, the nod could go to a veteran – Steel Pulse, Third World or Sly and Robbie and Roots Radics.

Well we will just have to wait and see what the results says Sunday night but whoever wins this year we wish them good luck and hopefully the Grammy’s can finally include a presentation of the winner in prime time.