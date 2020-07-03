By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 3, 2020: A legendary reggae group is set to release their first album in a decade this August.

Jamaican group Toots & The Maytals are counting down to their ‘Got To Be Tough’ album, which will be available worldwide from August 28th.

Other tracks include:

Drop Off Head Just Brutal Freedom Train Warning Warning Good Thing That You Call Stand Accuse Three Little Birds (ft. Ziggy Marley) Having a Party Struggle

The title track is already out

Toots and the Maytals is one of the best known ska and rocksteady vocal groups. In July 2019 Coors Brewing Company used the Toots and the Maytals song “Pressure Drop” in a television advertisement for Coors Light.