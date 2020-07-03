News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 3, 2020: As the West Indies cricket team counts down to its first matches in the COVID-19 era, the Board this week revealed exactly how the team will be honoring the #BLM, (Black Lives Matter) movement.

The West Indies Cricket Board says Windies players will wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their playing shirts when they face England throughout the upcoming #RaiseTheBat Test Series, starting tomorrow July 4th, as part of the Sandals Tour of England 2020.

The decision the board said was taken by the players and team management, with the full support of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The Black Lives Matter emblem was designed by Alisha Hosannah, the partner of Troy Deeney, professional footballer and captain of Watford Football Club, who play in the English Premier League. He was contacted by CWI and permission was granted for the logo to be displayed on the collar according to ICC regulations.

The logo has a clenched fist in place of the letter “A” in the word “Black.” It was also used on the shirts of all 20 Premier League clubs since football returned behind closed doors following the break for COVID-19.

“This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team,” said Captain Jason Holder. “We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality. We believe we have a duty to show solidarity and also to help raise awareness. There must be equality and there must be unity. Until we get that as people, we cannot stop. We have to find some way to have equal rights and people must not be viewed differently because of the colour of their skin or ethnic background.”

West Indies will play England in three Test matches behind closed doors – the first at the at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 8th and the other two at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on July 16th and 24th, where they are presently based. Due to COVID19, there will be no fans in attendance.