By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 15, 2020: Caribbean-born star Rihanna has reportedly hired Goldman Sachs to raise $100 million in financing.

The DealBook newsletter cites sources as saying the Bajan star’s Savage x Fenty lingerie company wants money for new initiatives that may include new lines like athletic wear and expanding in Europe.

The high-flying lingerie brand generates about $150 million in revenue, but is not yet profitable, the sources claimed according to The DealBook.

Goldman Sachs and Savage x Fenty have not commented on the report.

Rihanna’s business ventures include her Fenty Beauty line, which she produces with a subsidiary of LVMH, and Savage x Fenty, started in 2018 and which is partly owned by Techstyle Fashion Group.