News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 15, 2020: For the unaware, CBD can be pretty strange and scary, due to its strong association to cannabis. CBD is a chemical extracted from hemp, the plant used to make weed, that is said to have a huge range of health and beauty benefits.

Due to this, CBD has become a regular component and ingredient in many products in recent years and the CBD industry has developed into one of the fastest growing industries in the United States since it became legal to produce and sell.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding CBD, mainly its genuine effectiveness in the many things it claims to do, but here are some of the facts on CBD to help you become more informed.

CBD Is Not A Drug

CBD is one of the many chemicals found in hemp and it is important to note that it has nothing to do with the psychedelic and high sensation that people get when they smoke, digest, or consume cannabis. THC is the chemical responsible for this effect, and although trace amounts are present in CBD products, they’re regulated to be such a minuscule amount that it’s highly unlikely to have an effect on a person in small quantities. In fact, if a product has more than 0.3% of THC in it, then it can’t make the legal market.

What Does It Do?

CBD is thought to relax the body and mind to help people overcome anxiety, depression as well as pain. It does this by interacting with receptors all over the body, but mainly those in the brain. By blocking these receptors, it makes it harder for other chemicals to be acknowledged by them, while also making other chemicals more stimulating to these receptors, such as serotonin, which is why it can potentially improve our general mood.

CBD also has anti-inflammatory properties, meaning that it can be a possible aid to reduce joint and muscle pain. This property also makes it great for beauty products, as it can reduce the swelling and puffiness of skin to make it a lot smoother and more attractive. CBD is also thought to increase coumadin, which can thin our blood and make it harder for clots to happen. This can be beneficial for those that have high blood pressure, and due to how it reduces heart rate, it can maybe be a good aid in improving overall cardiac health.

How Is It Used?

CBD can be taken in a variety of different ways, and all these options alter its effects and purposes. For example, to get the best relief isolated pain, CBD can be used as a lotion or balm which is rubbed over the affected area, to provide deep muscular relief.

It can also be taken as an edible, usually as gummy sweets, that people eat daily to help improve their mood and mental health. However, the most popular application of CBD is by far through oils. These are administered through drops that go behind the tongue and absorb into the bloodstream super quickly to provide its potential benefits. Other ways to take CBD include as part of a vape or as a capsule.