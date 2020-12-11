Caribbean Entertainment News Round-Up

Compiled By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 11, 2020: Here’s some of the headlines making Caribbean entertainment news this week:

That Majah Hype Drama

As the drama over Caribbean comedian Majah Hype and his ex- continues to play out in the public arena, Hype is getting support from King of The Dancehall Vybz Kartel.

“Gwaan wul it fam @majahhype as one gone, one Born!! #thenyouandme,” came the caption from Vybz Kartel below a video exert of Majah spinning the track.

“Love and respect general,” came the reply from the comedian in the comment section.

Hype and his ex-fiance Latisha Kirby have been sparring on social media after she claimed she abused her physically. This followed the release of a sex tape and since then, an additional four tapes starring Kirby. The comedian took to Instagram a few days after social media caught wind of the accusation to clear the air and offer proof that Kirby had been unfaithful on numerous occasions.

Vybz Kartel, according to Urban Islandz, has faced similar accusations of abuse in the past. At the start of 2010, Gaza Kim, who was a member of Vybz Kartel’s now-defunct Portmore Empire, was allegedly beaten by Kartel and his cronies. Kartel denied any involvement in such an act and crafted “Pure Love Mi Give Gal” on the Street Vybz Riddim to plead his innocence.

A MOBO For Buju

Grammy winner, multiple Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping artist, and international reggae icon, Jamaica’s Buju Banton, won Best Reggae Act at this year’s annual MOBO Awards for his long-awaited album, “Upside Down 2020,” his first full-length studio album in a decade.

The album was released this summer on June 26 and it has also been nominated for a Grammy for Best Reggae Album. The entire live-streamed broadcast of the MOBO Awards can be watched below.

The MOBO Awards is UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture and was live-streamed for the very first time on YouTube at 7.:00 PM GMT and broadcast on BBC One at 10:45 PM GMT.

Koffee Teams Up With H&M

Top clothing brand H&M has launched its new holiday ad campaign, termed ‘Bring On The Future,’ featuring Jamaica’s very own Grammy award-winning Reggae singer, Koffee.

The promotional film is the fashion label’s well wishes for 2021 with Koffee reciting a heartwarming New Year’s ode. The Pressure singer says farewell to all the things that became our new normal since the pandemic, and hello to what will become our regular lives again with limitless encounters and where all hopes and endeavors come true.

Koffee told H&M about 2021 and the future: “I would love to see a world where we all look out for each other because I think the world needs that more than just individual success. I don’t know if we’re getting there any time soon, really. But I am hopeful in my heart that we will see a world that is more connected and empathetic.”

Gwen Stefanie And Ska

Gwen Stefani has dropped a brand-new single that is a catchy reggae/ska-saturated song reminiscent of the early days of No Doubt, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” dropped on Monday morning. The 51-year-old singer-songwriter, “The Voice” judge and frontwoman of Anaheim’s No Doubt said she’d been working on new music during the pandemic.

“Let Me Reintroduce Myself” is complete with horns and the addition of a flamenco-style guitar and Stefani’s playful lyrical content.

Sean Paul’s New Video

Jamaican star Sean Paul has a new video for his “Bad Inna Bed” single, released earlier this year.

Check it out here